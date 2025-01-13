RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Another child tests positive for HMPV in Puducherry

January 13, 2025  23:41
File image
One more child has tested positive for Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Puducherry, a senior official said on Monday. 

With this, the number of positive cases has gone up to three. Director of Medical Services V Ravichandran said in a release that the baby had complaints including fever, cough and was admitted to JIPMER in New Delhi on January 10. 

The child was recovering well, he said. With this the number of HMPV positive cases (all children) in Puducherry has risen to three. 

Earlier two children in the age group of three and five years had tested positive for the virus. Puducherry government has geared up infrastructure facilities in two State-run hospitals, the director said. PTI
