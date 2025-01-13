4-year-old girl raped in Chhattisgarh, 2 minor boys held

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two boys after they lured her to play with them in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Monday.





The boys, who are in the age group of 10 to 13 years, have been detained for the assault that took place in a village under the Kotwali police station area on January 10, an official said.





He said the assault came to light after the girl was brought to the district hospital for treatment on Sunday.





Her condition is said to be stable.





As per preliminary information, the family of one of the accused is a tenant of the girl's family, and the other boy was her neighbour, the official said.





One of the boys is in Class 5, and the other is a Class 8 student, he said.





The boys lured the child to play on a farm on the outskirts of the village and allegedly sexually assaulted her, he said.





A medical examination later confirmed sexual assault, following which the hospital informed the police, he said, adding that a case has been registered. -- PTI