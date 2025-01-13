RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


2 students injured after glass panel collapses in Kolkata school

January 13, 2025  12:21
Two students were injured after a portion of a glass panel on the fourth floor of a school building collapsed in South Kolkata on Monday morning, officials said.

The school authorities said one of the injured students was discharged after being administered first aid, while another has been sent to a private hospital.

The incident happened around 7 am as the students were entering the school premises when a large glass panel along with its frame fell from the fourth floor, injuring the two students, the officials said.

A section of parents, however, claimed that two students suffered serious injuries and another received first aid before being discharged.

They also alleged that no ambulance was available to take the injured to hospital. 

The school authorities said the ambulance driver was unavailable due to illness, but the injured were promptly attended to.

Debasish Kumar, the MLA of Rashbehari Constituency, who visited the school, said the incident is unfortunate and that its authorities should prioritise safety alongside academics. 

A school official said that a probe will be conducted into the mishap. -- PTI 
