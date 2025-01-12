Why Sharad Pawar met CM Devendra Fadnavis

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar head Sharad Pawar has said he has spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on efforts to normalise the social tension gripping Beed and Parbhani after the murder of a sarpanch and death of a Dalit youth in judicial custody.





United efforts are required to restore normalcy and resolve issues in Beed and Parbhani, Pawar said on Saturday.





The brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, on December 9 has triggered a slugfest between the ruling and opposition parties as one of the persons held in a related extortion case is a close associate of state minister Dhananjay Munde.





The incident has led to widespread protests in the state and also given rise to fears of a caste conflict since Deshmukh was a Maratha and some of those held hail from the Vanjari community.





Somnath Suryavanshi, who was arrested following violence in Parbhani on December 10 after a replica of the Constitution was vandalised, died on December 15 after he was rushed to a hospital from jail following sudden illness.





Speaking at an event in Pune, Pawar cited his experience as chief minister in dealing with the devastating Latur earthquake, in which more than 10,000 persons died in 1993 and the serial blasts in Mumbai the same year.





The people of Maharashtra were socially aware and always stood united and cooperated with the administration in crises, the former Union minister pointed out.





"It requires a united effort to restore normalcy and a chief minister cannot do it alone. I held a detailed discussion with CM Fadnavis today over the prevailing situation in Beed and Parbhani after these incidents. Most of my time these days is devoted on how to normalise the situation and resolve issues in Beed and Parbhani," Pawar said.





"People who lived harmoniously are now living in fear and have developed animosity for one another. I spoke to the CM. We may have political differences but come what may, we have to work to keep people united," he asserted. -- PTI