Tiku Talsania hospitalised, recuperating well: Daughter Shikha Talsania





Reports of Tiku Talsania's hospitalisation started doing the rounds on social media on Saturday.





Earlier, it was reported that the 70-year-old actor suffered a heart attack but his wife Deepti Talsania later told NDTV he had a brain stroke.





In an Instagram Story on Sunday, Shikha Talsania thanked fans and followers for their prayers and concern.





"It's been an emotional time for all of us but we are happy to share that dad is doing much better now and he is recuperating well now.





"We are grateful to the doctors and staff at Kokila Ambani Hospital for everything that they have done and to his fans for all the love that's come our way in abundance," she added.





Tiku Talsania's acting credits include serials like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo,as well as movies such as Andaz Apna Apna, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Ishq, Hero No. 1, and Hungama.





He is also a freelance theatre artist for Gujarati theatre.





The actor was last seen in the 2024 family comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. -- PTI

