RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Tiku Talsania hospitalised, recuperating well: Daughter Shikha Talsania

January 12, 2025  20:39
image
Veteran actor Tiku Talsania is doing much better and recuperating well at a Mumbai hospital, his daughter and actor Shikha Talsania said on Sunday.

Reports of Tiku Talsania's hospitalisation started doing the rounds on social media on Saturday. 

Earlier, it was reported that the 70-year-old actor suffered a heart attack but his wife Deepti Talsania later told NDTV he had a brain stroke.

In an Instagram Story on Sunday, Shikha Talsania thanked fans and followers for their prayers and concern.

"It's been an emotional time for all of us but we are happy to share that dad is doing much better now and he is recuperating well now.

"We are grateful to the doctors and staff at Kokila Ambani Hospital for everything that they have done and to his fans for all the love that's come our way in abundance," she added.

Tiku Talsania's acting credits include serials like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo,as well as movies such as Andaz Apna Apna, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Ishq, Hero No. 1, and Hungama

He is also a freelance theatre artist for Gujarati theatre.

The actor was last seen in the 2024 family comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indian team for Champions Trophy to be picked on...
Indian team for Champions Trophy to be picked on...

India play their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on February 20.

LIVE! SKM calls for tractor marches on R-Day
LIVE! SKM calls for tractor marches on R-Day

Manipur: Assam Rifles vacates camp destroyed by mob
Manipur: Assam Rifles vacates camp destroyed by mob

Assam Rifles personnel vacated a makeshift camp in Manipur's Kamjong district on Sunday, a day after it was vandalized by a mob protesting alleged harassment and restrictions on timber transportation. An understanding was reached between...

Two women among 5 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh
Two women among 5 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh

Three Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday. The gunfight broke out in the morning at a forest in the Indravati National Park area when a joint team of security personnel...

What's driving youth and student turnout at Maha Kumbh
What's driving youth and student turnout at Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj will feature a "Yuva Maha Kumbh", a gathering of youth and students celebrating Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary and his vision for India. The event, organized by the Vivekananda Kendra, will include...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances