Three Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

January 12, 2025  13:01
File image
Three Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, the police said. 

The gunfight broke out in the morning at a forest in the Indravati National Park area when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation, inspector general of police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P said. 

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force and District Force were involved in the operation, he said. 

After the intermittent exchange of fire stopped, bodies of three Maoists clad in 'uniform' along with firearms, including the automatic ones, and explosives were recovered from the site, the official said. 

Search operation was still underway in the area, he added. 

With this, 12 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters in the state so far this year. -- PTI
