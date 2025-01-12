RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


'Thiruvabharanam' procession sets off to Sabarimala

January 12, 2025  17:40
File image
File image
The annual ceremonial procession carrying thiruvabharanam, the sacred jewellery of the Lord Ayyappa, set off to Sabarimala from a shrine in Pandalam here on Sunday. 

The auspicious jewels are to be adorned on Lord Ayyappa on the day of 'Makaravilakku' festival, which falls on January 14. 

Besides the representatives of the Travancore Devaswom Board, the apex temple body, a large number of devotees also accompanied the thiruvabharana ghoshayathra, the procession, to the hill temple. 

Keeping with decades-old tradition, the thiruvabharanam was shifted from the strong room of Srambickal Palace in Pandalam to the adjoining Valiyakoickal Sastha temple, earlier in the day for the devotees to have darshan. 

The TDB officials received the jewels from the palace authorities and took it to the Sastha temple, where a large number of devotees thronged to have a glimpse of it and offer prayers. 

After the customary rituals and poojas amid "Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa" chants, the sacred jewels were kept in wooden boxes and then taken to Sabarimala by a dedicated group of people. 

The group would walk by foot for three days carrying the boxes on their heads to reach Sabarimala. 

After halting at several temples on the route and accepting the reception of devotees, the procession would reach Sannidhanam (Sabarimala temple complex) on January 14 evening. -- PTI
