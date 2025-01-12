RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Tension in Bengaluru after miscreants attack cows

January 12, 2025  15:52
File image
File image
Tension gripped Chamarajapet area in Bengaluru after unidentified people attacked three cows, severing their udders. 

According to the police sources, the incident occurred at Vinayakanagar in Chamarajpet. 

The cows belong to a local named Karna. 

Residents woke up to the distressing sounds of the cattle and found the injured animals lying in a pool of blood, sparking outrage in the locality. 

Reacting to the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party announced plans to celebrate 'Black Sankranti' if the government failed to take action. 

"This heinous act reflects a jihadi mindset. We will observe 'Black Sankranti' if the government fails to take action against the accused persons," Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka assembly R Ashoka told reporters. 

He further stressed the cultural and religious significance of cows and bulls, which are decorated and worshipped during Sankranti festival. 

"After this incident, how could we celebrate Sankranti?" Ashoka asked. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tension in Bengaluru after miscreants attack cows
LIVE! Tension in Bengaluru after miscreants attack cows

20 Kerala Christian priests booked for assaulting cop
20 Kerala Christian priests booked for assaulting cop

Twenty priests have been booked by the police in Kochi, Kerala, for allegedly assaulting a police officer during a protest at the Bishop's House. The incident occurred on January 11, with the priests protesting against the unified Holy...

Maha Kumbh to feature lectures on simultaneous polls
Maha Kumbh to feature lectures on simultaneous polls

A Haridwar-based community welfare organisation, Divya Prem Seva Mission, will host a series of seven lectures on diverse themes, including one on the contentious subject of simultaneous polls, at its camp at the Maha Kumbh site in...

Jaishankar to attend Trump's swearing-in ceremony
Jaishankar to attend Trump's swearing-in ceremony

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.

SpaDeX: Satellites reach 3 metres in key docking test
SpaDeX: Satellites reach 3 metres in key docking test

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday said the two satellites launched to perform space docking experiments were brought within three metres and then moved safely back in a trial attempt.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances