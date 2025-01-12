RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Tabu joins Akshay Kumar in Priyadarshan's 'Bhooth Bangla'

January 12, 2025  13:32
Superstar Tabu
Superstar Tabu
Superstar Tabu has boarded the cast of Priyadarshan's upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, headlined by Akshay Kumar. 

Also starring Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film is set to be released on April 2, 2026. 

Bhooth Bangla marks a reunion for Tabu with Kumar, Rawal and Priyadarshan after the 2000 superhit comedy Hera Pheri

"Hum yahan bandh hain. @priyadarshan.official @balajimotionpictures @akshaykumar @ektarkapoor @jishu.sengupta @ipritamofficial @wamiqagabbi," she wrote on Saturday alongside a picture of the film's clapperboard on Instagram. 

Bhooth Bangla is also the first collaboration between Akshay and Priyadarshan in over 14 years. 

Their film together was 2010's political satire Khatta Meetha

Tabu's latest work was American science fiction series Dune: Prophecy, in which she essayed the role of Sister Francesca. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bangladesh eases visa process for Pakistanis
LIVE! Bangladesh eases visa process for Pakistanis

Bangladesh moves closer to Pak, eases visa process
Bangladesh moves closer to Pak, eases visa process

The present government had removed the need for clearance from Dhaka for Pakistani heads of missions while issuing visas, Bangladesh high commissioner to Pakistan Iqbal Hussain told the business co­­mmunity here at the Lahore...

Jaishankar to attend Trump's swearing-in ceremony
Jaishankar to attend Trump's swearing-in ceremony

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.

Mrs Steve Jobs visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple
Mrs Steve Jobs visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara, along with Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Bumrah set to miss Champions Trophy group stage
Bumrah set to miss Champions Trophy group stage

Jasprit Bumrah, who is down with swelling in his back, is expected to make a full recovery by the first week of March.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances