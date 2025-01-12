Special counsel Jack Smith, who led Trump's prosecutions, resigns





Smith, a former war crimes prosecutor fought a bitter battle with Trump's legal team on two fronts, but lost in both district court and the Supreme Court.





Jack Smith left his offices in Washington on Friday, the report stated citing a senior law enforcement official.





Smith had indicated his intention to leave before Trump, who had threatened to fire and punish him, taking office on January 20.





However, he made no formal announcement regarding his resignation while his spokesperson had no comment.





The special counsel's resignation comes after his efforts in the courtroom were essentially rendered moot by Trump's election win in November.





Under a US Justice Department policy that forbids the pursuance of prosecutions against a sitting president, Smith was forced to drop both the cases he had filed against Trump in 2023 -- one in Florida, accusing him of mishandling classified documents, and the other in Washington, on charges of planning to overturn the 2020 election, according to The New York Times report.





Jack Smith's final week was marked by another legal setback, as Judge Aileen M Cannon, the Trump-appointed jurist presiding over the Florida documents case, temporarily blocked the public release of his final report until at least Monday. -- ANI

