RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

SpaDeX docking: Satellites brought within 3 metres

January 12, 2025  08:57
image
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday said the two satellites launched to perform space docking experiments were brought within three metres and then moved safely back in a trial attempt.

The space agency also said the docking process would be done after analysing the data further.

'A trial attempt to reach up to 15 metres and further to three metres is done. Moving back spacecraft to safe distance. The docking process will be done after analysing data further,' ISRO said in a post on X.

The Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) project has missed two announced schedules for docking experiments on January 7 and January 9.

ISRO launched the mission on December 30.

The PSLV C60 rocket, carrying two small satellites -- SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target) -- along with 24 payloads, lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

About 15 minutes later, the two small spacecraft weighing about 220 kilogrammes each were launched into a 475-kilometre circular orbit, as intended.

The SpaDeX project is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for the demonstration of in-space docking using small spacecraft, according to ISRO.

A successful demonstration of SpaDeX will make India the fourth nation to master the complex technologies that are crucial for its future missions, such as the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and landing an astronaut on the moon.

In-space docking technology is essential when multiple rocket launches are required to achieve common mission objectives.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shami returns for England T20I series
Shami returns for England T20I series

Shami last played for India in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad after which he was sidelined because of an ankle injury which needed surgery.

Kejriwal reveals BJP's Delhi CM face, throws challenge
Kejriwal reveals BJP's Delhi CM face, throws challenge

The BJP has fielded Bidhuri from Kalkaji assembly constituency. He will take on AAP candidate and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who is seeking re-election from the seat.

It's raining freebies in Delhi; voters' issues ignored
It's raining freebies in Delhi; voters' issues ignored

With such announcements grabbing the voters' attention, critical issues like pollution, especially the smog that chokes Delhi every winter, remain largely unaddressed. Many residents have raised concerns over the lack of concrete action...

Wife can get maintenance from husband even if...: SC
Wife can get maintenance from husband even if...: SC

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that a wife is entitled to maintenance from her husband even if she refuses to cohabit with him after a decree for restitution of conjugal rights, provided she has valid and sufficient reasons for...

Rift growing in MVA? Sena-UBT to go solo in BMC polls
Rift growing in MVA? Sena-UBT to go solo in BMC polls

Hitting out at Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for indulging in a blame game over the MVA's defeat in the state assembly, Raut said those who don't believe in consensus and compromise have no right to be in an alliance.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances