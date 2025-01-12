SKM calls for tractor marches on R-Day





The SKM's call comes amid growing concerns over the health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite fast for 48 days.





Dallewal, the convener of SKM (Non-Political), has been on the indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 last year over farmers' various demands including a legal guarantee to minimum support price for crops.





In a statement issued here, the SKM also announced that a meeting with SKM (Non-political) and KMM will be held on Monday for a joint struggle over demands, including MSP and the scrapping of the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing.





"SKM called upon farmers to conduct Tractor/Vehicle/Motorcycle Parades on 26th January 2025, the 76th Republic Day, at the district/sub-division level across the country," it said in a statement.





"The farmers will parade demanding that the Prime Minister immediately convene discussions with all the Kisan organisations on the struggle and save the life of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, immediately withdraw the anti-farmer, anti-federal NPFAM, and enact a law for MSP at C2+50 percent with legally guaranteed procurement," SKM added.





The demands also include a comprehensive loan waiver scheme for farmers and farm workers, no privatisation of electricity, no smart metres, provision of free electricity up to 300 units and implementation of the LARR Act 2013, among others. -- PTI

