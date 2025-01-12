RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Senior advocate Iqbal Chagla passes away

January 12, 2025  21:49
Senior advocate Iqbal Chagla, one of India's leading lawyers, passed away on Sunday in Mumbai, family sources said. 

He was 85. 

Iqbal Chagla, son of former Bombay high court Chief Justice MC Chagla, was unwell for a few days. 

He was the father of the sitting judge of the Bombay HC Justice R I Chagla. 

As per the sources, his last rites will be performed on Monday at the Worli crematorium. 

Born in 1939, Chagla had obtained an MA in History and Law from Cambridge University. 

He was then called to the Bombay Bar and was conferred with the senior advocate's gown in the 1970s. 

From 1990 to 1999, Chagla held the office of the President of the Bombay Bar Association for three terms. 

Chagla was offered the judgeship of the Supreme Court directly from the Bar, but he refused. 

He mainly appeared in civil litigation and company matters. -- PTI
