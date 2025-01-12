Rana Daggubati, kin booked in hotel demolition case





Following a local court's direction, the FIR was registered at Filmnagar Police Station on January 11 under various IPC sections, including criminal conspiracy, house trespass and others against the actors and their family members.





The complainant is one of the accused in the case related to an alleged attempt to poach BRS MLAs, and he was arrested in October 2022 and later granted bail.





According to the complainant, the Daggubati family had leased the premises on a plot in Filmnagar in 2014 and after execution of registered lease deed, he started running a hotel there.





He said as the lease deed was in existence, Venkatesh and others tried to vacate him from the premises, after which he filed a suit for injunction against them, which is pending before the City Civil Court.





An interim injunction order was passed which is extending from time to time, he said.





The complainant further said, however, the accused persons along with some anti-social elements entered into the leased property and demolished the structure in January 2024, prompting him to approach the Nampally court, which directed the police to register a case and investigate.





Accordingly, a case was registered on January 11 and further investigations are taken up, a police official said. -- PTI

