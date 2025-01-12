RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Patrol vessel attacked mid-sea off Odisha coast

January 12, 2025  20:14
The crew of a fishing trawl allegedly attacked a patrol vessel in the prohibited seawaters of Odisha's Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, a forest official said on Sunday.

The attack was allegedly pre-planned by the crew, who were illegally fishing near the Babubali coast, the official added.

They tried to sink the forest patrol vessel, the police said.

"In self-defence, the patrol personnel fired shots into the air after the trawler ignored warnings announced through a handset microphone. The vessel was later intercepted, and 10 crew members were arrested," an official from Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) forest division said.

The official, however, added that nine of them managed to escape while the vessel's driver has been arrested and currently being questioned.

The trawler had violated sanctuary rules by trespassing into prohibited corridors, breaching the Wildlife Protection Act, the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act, and marine sanctuary regulations, the official said.

A round-the-year ban on sea fishing is enforced at Gahirmatha coast, located off the Bay of Bengal in Kendrapara district. It is one of the world's largest-known nesting ground for olive ridley turtles.  

Additionally, the turtles also nest at Rushikulya river mouth and Devi river mouth, known for the annual mass nesting event called 'arribada'. -- PTI
