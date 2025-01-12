RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Manipur: Assam Rifles vacate camp destroyed by mob

January 12, 2025  18:15
File image
File image
A day after a makeshift camp of Assam Rifles was vandalised by an irate mob in Manipur's Kamjong district, personnel of the paramilitary force vacated the premises on Sunday, officials said.

The mob on Saturday stormed into the camp located in Hongbei village and destroyed it over alleged harassment and restrictions on the transportation of timber.

An understanding was reached between both sides during a meeting in which representatives of Tangkhul Naga civil society groups and Assam Rifles, besides Kamjong district superintendent of police and deputy commissioner took part on Sunday, an official said.

"The situation remained calm and no untoward incident was reported on Sunday," the official said.

Assam Rifles had established a checkpoint and constructed a temporary camp in Hongbei following which residents of neighbouring villages accused the paramilitary force of harassment and restricting their movement.

Villagers from Kasom Khullen block in the Naga-majority district stormed the makeshift camp of the 40 Assam Rifles and dismantled it on Saturday. -- PTI
