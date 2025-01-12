RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Law student dies after falling from 7th floor of Noida building

January 12, 2025  22:11
image
An LLB student died after falling from the 7th floor of Supreme Towers in Sector 39 area of Noida, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, Tapas, was a resident of Ghaziabad and was a student of Amity University.

The incident took place on Saturday and Tapas' friends were also with him in the flat when it occurred, Noida ACP Praveen Kumar Singh said.

Singh added that the victim's family has been informed.

He further said that the police inspected the spot and the investigation is ongoing. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 35 cr pilgrims to attend Maha Kumbh: UP chief secy
LIVE! 35 cr pilgrims to attend Maha Kumbh: UP chief secy

Indian team for Champions Trophy to be picked on...
Indian team for Champions Trophy to be picked on...

India play their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on February 20.

B'deshi infiltrators on 'vote jihad part 2': Fadnavis
B'deshi infiltrators on 'vote jihad part 2': Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accused Bangladeshi migrants of seeking birth certificates illegally in the state to obtain voting rights, labeling it as "vote jihad part 2". He claimed that nearly 100 such cases have...

Border tensions: B'desh foreign secy meets Indian envoy
Border tensions: B'desh foreign secy meets Indian envoy

Bangladesh has summoned the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka over border tensions, accusing India of violating a bilateral agreement by constructing fences at five locations along the Indo-Bangla border. The development comes after...

Tension in Bengaluru after miscreants attack cows
Tension in Bengaluru after miscreants attack cows

Unidentified assailants attacked three cows in Bengaluru, severing their udders and sparking outrage in the Chamarajapet area. The incident has led to tension in the city, with the BJP calling for a 'Black Sankranti' if the government...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances