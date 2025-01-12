RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

King cobra caught from Sabarimala Sannidhanam

January 12, 2025  20:20
File image
File image
Forest officials on Sunday caught a king cobra from the premises of the famed Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala, which has been witnessing a heavy rush ahead of the upcoming Makaravilakku festival. 

The reptile was caught from a nearby "bhasmakulam' at Sannidhanam (temple complex) in the morning by specially trained snake rescuers of the forest department. 

It was for the first time that a "rajavembala" (king cobra) was being caught from the shrine premises, according to an official statement. 

Surveillance was already intensified in the area after the presence of a snake was reported on the temple premises recently and the king cobra was found amidst this, it said. 

The snake was released into the dense forest after being brought down to Pampa, the base camp. 

Earlier, a king cobra had been caught in Pamba. 

The forest department has intensified its surveillance at Sannidhanam and its premises ahead of the Makaravilakku festival on January 14. 

As many as 243 snakes have been caught so far from Sannidhanam and Marakkoottam during the ongoing pilgrimage season since November 15, 2024, department sources added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indian team for Champions Trophy to be picked on...
Indian team for Champions Trophy to be picked on...

India play their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on February 20.

LIVE! SKM calls for tractor marches on R-Day
LIVE! SKM calls for tractor marches on R-Day

Manipur: Assam Rifles vacates camp destroyed by mob
Manipur: Assam Rifles vacates camp destroyed by mob

Assam Rifles personnel vacated a makeshift camp in Manipur's Kamjong district on Sunday, a day after it was vandalized by a mob protesting alleged harassment and restrictions on timber transportation. An understanding was reached between...

Two women among 5 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh
Two women among 5 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh

Three Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday. The gunfight broke out in the morning at a forest in the Indravati National Park area when a joint team of security personnel...

What's driving youth and student turnout at Maha Kumbh
What's driving youth and student turnout at Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj will feature a "Yuva Maha Kumbh", a gathering of youth and students celebrating Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary and his vision for India. The event, organized by the Vivekananda Kendra, will include...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances