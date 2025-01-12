RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Jaishankar to attend Trump's swearing-in

January 12, 2025  10:32
image
On the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the Swearing-in Ceremony of President-Elect Donald J Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America, the ministry of external affairs said in a release on Sunday.

During the visit, Dr Jaishankar will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming administration, as also some other dignitaries visiting the US on that occasion, it said.   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why Sharad Pawar met CM Devendra Fadnavis
LIVE! Why Sharad Pawar met CM Devendra Fadnavis

SpaDeX: Satellites reach 3 metres in key docking test
SpaDeX: Satellites reach 3 metres in key docking test

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday said the two satellites launched to perform space docking experiments were brought within three metres and then moved safely back in a trial attempt.

Indonesian President to be chief guest at R Day parade
Indonesian President to be chief guest at R Day parade

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is set to grace the upcoming Republic Day celebration in the national capital as the Chief Guest, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Wife can get maintenance from husband even if...: SC
Wife can get maintenance from husband even if...: SC

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that a wife is entitled to maintenance from her husband even if she refuses to cohabit with him after a decree for restitution of conjugal rights, provided she has valid and sufficient reasons for...

Jh'khand principal sends 80 girls home without shirts
Jh'khand principal sends 80 girls home without shirts

The incident took place in a prestigious school in Digwadih under Jorapokhar police station area on Friday, Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Madhvi Mishra said.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances