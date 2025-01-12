Jaishankar to attend Trump's swearing-in

On the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the Swearing-in Ceremony of President-Elect Donald J Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America, the ministry of external affairs said in a release on Sunday.







During the visit, Dr Jaishankar will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming administration, as also some other dignitaries visiting the US on that occasion, it said. -- ANI

