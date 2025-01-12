RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


I will be back soon: Rashmika Mandanna shares update after injury

January 12, 2025  17:30
Pushpa 2: The Rule star Rashmika Mandanna has confirmed that she got injured in her leg recently, saying she hopes to return to work soon. 

The 28-year-old actor, also known for films such as Animal, Bheeshma and Geetha Govindam, shared a post on Instagram on Saturday days after reports of her sustaining a leg injury started doing social media rounds. 

"Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine," she wrote in the caption alongside a picture of her with a plaster on her right leg. 

Mandanna apologised to the directors of her upcoming films Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera for the delay in the shoots due to her injury. 

"Now I'm in 'hop mode' for the next few weeks or months or god only knows, so seems like I'll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera. To my directors sorry for the delay... "I'll be back soon enough just making sure my legs are fit for action (or at least fit for hopping). In the meantime, if you need me...I'll be the one in the corner doing a highly advanced bunny hop workout. HOP HOP HOP.." she wrote. 

The actor was last seen in Sukumar's Pushpa 2, co-starring Allu Arjun. 

The film, a sequel to 2021's Pushpa: The Rise, has become the highest grossing movie in India with a gross box office figure of Rs 1,831 crore, according to production banner Mythri Movie Makers. 

The makers on Saturday released a 20-minute extended version of Pushpa 2. -- PTI
