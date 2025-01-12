RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Finmin to meet heads of banks on Wednesday to review financial inclusion schemes

January 12, 2025  18:31
image
Finance ministry has called a meeting of heads of Public Sector Banks on Wednesday to review progress of various financial inclusion schemes, including Jan Suraksha and Mudra Yojana.

The meeting, which would see participation from representatives of private sector banks, is scheduled to be chaired by financial services secretary M Nagaraju.

According to sources, the meeting to be chaired by the secretary would also discuss and review the progress of various financial inclusion schemes including PM SVANidhi Schemes.

The finance ministry from time to time launched various drives to achieve saturation under Pradhan Mantri Jan dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

The PMJJBY offers life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh, in case of death due to any reason, to people in the age group of 18-50 years having a bank or post office account, who give their consent to join or enable auto-debit of premium.

On the other hand, the PMSBY offers insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh for accidental death or total permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh for partial permanent disability to people in the age group of 18-70 years with a bank or post office account, who give their consent to join or enable auto-debit of premium.

StandUp India Scheme, launched on April 5, 2016, with a focus on economic empowerment and job creation, has been extended up to 2025.

The scheme aims to encourage all bank branches in extending loans to borrowers belonging to SC, ST and women borrowers in setting up their own greenfield enterprises. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indian team for Champions Trophy to be picked on...
Indian team for Champions Trophy to be picked on...

India play their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on February 20.

LIVE! Bangladeshi migrants on vote jihad 2: Fadnavis
LIVE! Bangladeshi migrants on vote jihad 2: Fadnavis

Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over border fencing
Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over border fencing

Bangladesh has summoned the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka over border tensions, accusing India of violating a bilateral agreement by constructing fences at five locations along the Indo-Bangla border. The development comes after...

Tension in Bengaluru after miscreants attack cows
Tension in Bengaluru after miscreants attack cows

Unidentified assailants attacked three cows in Bengaluru, severing their udders and sparking outrage in the Chamarajapet area. The incident has led to tension in the city, with the BJP calling for a 'Black Sankranti' if the government...

Govt hopes to put Kumbh Mela on global tourism map
Govt hopes to put Kumbh Mela on global tourism map

The Ministry of Tourism is inviting people from around the world to visit Prayagraj and experience the Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings on Earth. The event, which begins on January 13th and runs for 45 days, will...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances