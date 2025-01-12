RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

College student jumps to death in MP's Chhatarpur

January 12, 2025  16:55
image
A 26-year-old college student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur city on Sunday, the police said.

The incident occurred in a colony in the Civil Line police station area in the morning, an official said.

Civil Line Police Station in-charge Valmiki Choube said the woman, Deeksha Gupta, a resident of Rath in Uttar Pradesh, was staying in a rented house.

He said the woman was a final year Bachelor of Science student.                 

The official said Deeksha jumped from the third floor of the building when her mother was in the toilet. 

People in the vicinity rushed her to a hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, he said.

District dospital's Dr Abhay Singh said the woman was brought dead to the hospital.

The deceased woman's mother, Indira Gupta, said her daughter was pursuing a bachelor's degree in microbiology at Maharaja Chhatrasal University.

Deeksha jumped from the third floor of the building, she told reporters.

Gupta said her daughter lived alone in Chhatarpur, and she had come for a visit. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! B'desh summons Indian envoy over border tensions
LIVE! B'desh summons Indian envoy over border tensions

Tension in Bengaluru after miscreants attack cows
Tension in Bengaluru after miscreants attack cows

Unidentified assailants attacked three cows in Bengaluru, severing their udders and sparking outrage in the Chamarajapet area. The incident has led to tension in the city, with the BJP calling for a 'Black Sankranti' if the government...

No unusual HMPV surge but precautions must: Experts
No unusual HMPV surge but precautions must: Experts

Amid growing concerns over the detection of human metapneumovirus cases in India, health experts have emphasised the virus is not new, and advised people to stay calm and take basic precautions.

20 Kerala Christian priests booked for assaulting cop
20 Kerala Christian priests booked for assaulting cop

Twenty priests have been booked by the police in Kochi, Kerala, for allegedly assaulting a police officer during a protest at the Bishop's House. The incident occurred on January 11, with the priests protesting against the unified Holy...

Indonesian President to be chief guest at R Day parade
Indonesian President to be chief guest at R Day parade

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is set to grace the upcoming Republic Day celebration in the national capital as the Chief Guest, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances