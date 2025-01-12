College student jumps to death in MP's Chhatarpur





The incident occurred in a colony in the Civil Line police station area in the morning, an official said.





Civil Line Police Station in-charge Valmiki Choube said the woman, Deeksha Gupta, a resident of Rath in Uttar Pradesh, was staying in a rented house.





He said the woman was a final year Bachelor of Science student.





The official said Deeksha jumped from the third floor of the building when her mother was in the toilet.





People in the vicinity rushed her to a hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.





The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, he said.





District dospital's Dr Abhay Singh said the woman was brought dead to the hospital.





The deceased woman's mother, Indira Gupta, said her daughter was pursuing a bachelor's degree in microbiology at Maharaja Chhatrasal University.





Deeksha jumped from the third floor of the building, she told reporters.





Gupta said her daughter lived alone in Chhatarpur, and she had come for a visit. -- PTI

A 26-year-old college student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur city on Sunday, the police said.