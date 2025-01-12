RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Ajith Kumar's team claims 3rd position in Dubai 24H 2025 race

January 12, 2025  21:44
image
Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's racing team has secured the third place in the Dubai 24H 2025 race on Sunday. Held annually at the Dubai Autodrome, the racing event features high-performance GT and touring cars competing in a gruelling 24-hour format that tests speed, strategy and endurance. 

The verified X page of the actor's fan club shared the update on the microblogging site. 

"Here We Go!! #AjithkumarRacing secured 3rd Place in #24HDUBAI #Dubai24HSeries Proud Moment for Ak & Team," the post read. 

The page also shared a video featuring Ajith and his team celebrating their victory. 

Other videos also surfaced on the internet which showed the actor running up to the stage with the Indian flag in his hands to receive the trophy. 

The 53-year-old actor, who launched his racing team Ajith Kumar Racing in September last year, participated in the event alongside teammates Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod. 

Actor R Madhavan, who was also present at the event, shared a picture on X with Ajith. 

"So so proud.. what a man. The one and only. Ajith Kumar," Madhavan captioned the post. 

The win comes days after Ajith's car crashed during a practice session ahead of the race. The actor, however, escaped unhurt. -- PTI
