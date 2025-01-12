RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


28 workers pulled out safely as rescue op at UP railway station concludes

January 12, 2025  14:00
File image
The rescue operation at the Kannauj Railway Station following a building collapse concluded Sunday morning with rescuers pulling out 28 workers safely after a 16-hour-long operation though the night, officials said. 

They said all the rescued workers have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. 

No fatalities have been reported. 

The shuttering of the under-construction building on the station premises had collapsed Saturday afternoon, trapping the workers. 

The rescue teams, including personnel from the national and state disaster response force and the railways, worked through the cold night to clear the debris and safely pull out the trapped workers. 

District magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukl visited the site early on Sunday, expressing relief that no lives were lost in the tragic incident. 

CCTV footage from the site has surfaced, showing a labourer attempting to fix the shuttering (a temporary structure used to support concrete) when the roof collapses. 

The footage suggests that a beam carried by the worker hit the shuttering, causing it to slip and ultimately collapse. 

The North Eastern Railway on Saturday formed a three-member committee to investigate the cause of the collapse. 

The committee will include the chief engineer for planning and design, the additional divisional railway manager (Izzatnagar) and the chief security commissioner of the Railway Protection Force. -- PTI
