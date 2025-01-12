RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


20 Kerala Christian priests booked for attacking cop

January 12, 2025  14:41
A case was registered against 20 priests on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a police officer during a protest at the Bishop's House of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese on January 11. 

The Ernakulam central police registered a case against the priests, who are identifiable, under Sections 189(2), 190, 191(2), and 121(2) of the BNS, said a police officer. 

The charges include unlawful assembly, rioting, and causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from performing their duty, he added. 

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Anoop C, sub-inspector of Central Police, who sustained injuries while managing the protesters during the law-and-order operation. 

Meanwhile, Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany, appointed as the vicar of the Major Archbishop for the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly in the wake of the protest, on Sunday urged the protesters to resolve the issue amicably through open dialogues. 

Responding to the ongoing controversy over the unified holy mass, Pamplany told the media that altering a decision approved by Pope Francis is impossible. -- PTI
