14 accused sent to jail in minor girl rape case in Kerala

January 12, 2025  12:17
image
Fourteen people have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a Dalit girl in the district, the police said on Sunday.   

All the 14 accused were sent to judicial custody by a court here for 14 days. 

Several others have been taken into police custody in the rape case, they said.   

Investigation is underway and more arrests will be recorded, an official said.   

Meanwhile, nine FIRs were registered in two police stations in Pathanamthitta district, sources on Sunday said.   

The girl, who is now 18 years old, has alleged in her complaint that she was sexually abused by 62 individuals since the age of 13.   

The police said that they received evidence indicating that the girl was exploited by her sports trainers, fellow athletes and classmates.   

Calling for immediate arrest of all the accused, the National Commission for Women has sought a detailed action-taken report from authorities within three days and emphasised on fair and time-bound investigation to deliver justice. -- PTI
