RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Now, 9-month-old child tests positive for HMPV in Gujarat

January 11, 2025  17:23
image
Gujarat has reported its fourth human metapneumovirus (HMPV) case, with a nine-month-old child contracting the infection in Ahmedabad, officials said Saturday. All the cases have been reported in less than a week.

The baby boy was admitted to a private hospital in the city on January 6 with a cold, cough and difficulty in breathing. He has no history of foreign or other travel, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said.

On Friday, an eight-year-old boy from Sabarkantha district was confirmed to be infected with HMPV, making him the third case in the state.

Two days back, an 80-year-old man tested positive for the viral infection in Ahmedabad. The patient, who has been suffering from asthma, is currently being treated at a private hospital.

Gujarat recorded its first case of HMPV on January 6, when a two-month-old boy from Rajasthan was found to be afflicted with the viral disease, which has symptoms like fever, nasal congestion, runny nose, and cough. He was discharged after being treated at a hospital here.

With the infant's infection, the state has seen four HMPV cases since January 6.

HMPV, discovered in 2001, belongs to the Paramyxoviridae family. It is closely related to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. It spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing as well as by touching contaminated surfaces or coming into direct contact with infected individuals. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Relief for Allu Arjun as court relaxes bail conditions
LIVE! Relief for Allu Arjun as court relaxes bail conditions

'Gaalibaaz' vs 'AAP-da-e-azam': AAP, BJP war heats up
'Gaalibaaz' vs 'AAP-da-e-azam': AAP, BJP war heats up

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday portrayed BJP's Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri as a villain from the movie Bahubali 1.

It's raining freebies in Delhi; voters' issues ignored
It's raining freebies in Delhi; voters' issues ignored

With such announcements grabbing the voters' attention, critical issues like pollution, especially the smog that chokes Delhi every winter, remain largely unaddressed. Many residents have raised concerns over the lack of concrete action...

Rift growing in MVA? Sena-UBT to go solo in BMC polls
Rift growing in MVA? Sena-UBT to go solo in BMC polls

Hitting out at Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for indulging in a blame game over the MVA's defeat in the state assembly, Raut said those who don't believe in consensus and compromise have no right to be in an alliance.

America is a nation of...: Biden aid amid H-1b debate
America is a nation of...: Biden aid amid H-1b debate

Ahead of Trump's inauguration here on January 20, the debate on foreign guest workers visas for highly skilled professionals, the H-1B, has intensified which has literally created divisions in both the Democratic and the Republican parties.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances