RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

150 yrs of IMD: Pak to join fete, Bangladesh won't

January 11, 2025  09:38
image
Bangladeshi officials will not attend the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), authorities said on Friday, citing restrictions on non-essential foreign travel at government expense.

Mominul Islam, the acting director of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), confirmed receiving the invitation from the IMD a month ago, saying: "The India Meteorological Department invited us to their 150th anniversary celebrations. We maintain good relations and continue to collaborate with them."

"However, we are not going to the event as there is an obligation to limit non-essential foreign trips funded by the government," Islam told bdnews 24.

He emphasised the regular contact between the two agencies, noting his recent visit to India on December 20, 2024, for a separate meeting with Indian meteorologists.

The IMD invited several neighbouring nations -- including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives -- and countries from the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

A top IMD official told PTI: "We have asked all the countries that were part of India when IMD was launched (150 years ago) to join this festival."

"Pakistan has already agreed to join the event, but Bangladesh has not responded."

Founded in 1875 during British colonial rule, the IMD was established in response to devastating weather events, including the cyclone that ravaged Kolkata in 1864 and subsequent monsoon-related disasters in 1866 and 1871.

Initially headquartered in Kolkata, the IMD relocated several times, moving to Shimla in 1905, Pune in 1928, and eventually Delhi in 1944. The department will officially mark its sesquicentennial on January 15, 2025. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 150 yrs of IMD: Pak to join fete, Bangladesh won't
LIVE! 150 yrs of IMD: Pak to join fete, Bangladesh won't

Trump sentenced in hush money case, but avoids jail
Trump sentenced in hush money case, but avoids jail

President-elect Donald Trump won't be facing any jail time or penalties in the hush money case, as he was sentenced to an 'unconditional discharge' by Judge Juan Merchan on Friday, CNN reported.

AAP MLA dies in 'accidental firing' from own pistol
AAP MLA dies in 'accidental firing' from own pistol

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi has died of gunshot injuries, with police saying on Saturday it could be a case of 'accidental fire' from his own licensed pistol.

DIG's tips for schoolgirls on bearing bright babies
DIG's tips for schoolgirls on bearing bright babies

A video showing a woman Deputy Inspector General of Police in Madhya Pradesh offering advice to teenage school students on dos and don'ts for bearing 'ojaswi' (bright) babies, including 'not to conceive on full-moon night', has gone viral.

MP: Woman's body found in fridge months after murder
MP: Woman's body found in fridge months after murder

The decomposed body of a woman was found inside a refrigerator in a house in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas city on Friday, following which a former tenant was taken into custody for questioning, police officials said.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances