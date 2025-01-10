RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Trump sentenced in hush money case, evades prison

January 10, 2025  21:09
United States President-elect Donald Trump was formally sentenced on Friday in his hush money case, but the judge opted not to impose any punishment, the Associated Press reported.

This decision finalises Trump's conviction while allowing him to return to the White House without the shadow of imprisonment or fines.

The unconditional discharge, handed down by Manhattan Judge Juan M Merchan, concludes a groundbreaking case that saw Trump charged with 34 felonies, endure a nearly two-month trial, and be convicted on all counts. 

The judge had the authority to sentence the 78-year-old Republican to up to four years in prison. However, his ruling avoids constitutional complexities while cementing Trump's distinction as the first convicted felon to assume the presidency.  -- Agencies
