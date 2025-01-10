RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Thick fog engulfs Delhi, over 100 flights delayed

January 10, 2025  08:54
image
More than 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning as low visibility conditions due to dense fog impacted operations.
   
IndiGo, in a post on X at 5.04 am, asked passengers to stay updated on flight status before heading to the airport.
 
"Due to dense fog, there has been impact on flight departures, however, flights which are CAT III compliant are able to land and depart from Delhi airport," airport operator DIAL said in a post on X at 5.52 am.
 
CAT  III compliance allows flight operations at low visibility conditions.
 
As per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar.com, over 100 flights were delayed at the airport.
 
The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) asked passengers to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information and also regretted any inconvenience caused to the passengers.
 
"We strongly recommend planning extra time for your journey to the airport as foggy conditions in Delhi are reducing visibility and slowing down traffic," IndiGo said.
 
The national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) handles around 1,300 flight movements daily. -- PTI 
