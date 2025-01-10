RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sensex extends losses into 3rd session

January 10, 2025  19:49
Equity benchmark index Sensex nursed losses for the third consecutive session on Friday, in lockstep with a weak trend in global equities as concerns over economic growth and quarterly earnings sapped risk appetite. 

Surging crude oil prices and a strengthening dollar index also hit investor sentiment.

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 241.30 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 77,378.91.

During the day, the benchmark gyrated 820.15 points between the intraday high of 77,919.70 and a low of 77,099.55.

As many as 3,167 stocks declined, 827 advanced and 84 remained unchanged on the BSE.

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark slumped 1,844.2 points or 2.32 per cent, and the Nifty dropped 573.25 points or 2.38 per cent.  -- PTI
