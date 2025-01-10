RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


No tree felling in Mumbai's Aarey without our nod: SC

January 10, 2025  14:42
image
The Supreme Court on Friday directed the tree authority of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation not to allow any further tree felling in Mumbai's Aarey colony without its permission.
   
A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Aravind Kumar said the authority could process the applications and then seek orders from the court.
 
The order came after the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) informed the bench there was no pending proposal to cut of more trees in the area.
 
The top court posted the hearing on March 5.
 
The apex court had directed the Maharashtra government to inform if there was any proposal to fell more trees in Aarey forest.
 
The court in 2023 permitted some forest-dwelling communities to move the Bombay High Court with their grievances over felling of trees in the forest for the metro rail project.
 
On April 17, 2023, the apex court came down heavily on Mumbai Metro for trying to "overreach" its order permitting the felling of only 84 trees in the forest for a car shed project and directed it to pay Rs 10 lakh as penalty.
 
The court said it was improper on the part of the MMRCL to move the tree authority for felling of any trees in excess of 84. -- PTI
