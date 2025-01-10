RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Left parties to contest 6 seats in Delhi assembly polls

January 10, 2025  09:59
Senior Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Brinda Karat said the Left parties have decided to contest six seats in the Delhi assembly polls, and support the "strongest candidates" fighting against the BJP in other constituencies.

She said the CPI-M would contest two out of the six seats, and "make all efforts to stop the BJP from coming to power" in the national capital.

"Candidates of all the parties have already been decided for the Delhi elections. The Left has decided to fight six seats. The CPI-M will contest two seats. The party has also decided to extend its support to the strong candidates who are contesting against the BJP in the rest of the seats," she said.

Karat was in Ranchi on Thursday to take part in the eighth Jharkhand State General Conference of Communist Party of India-Marxist.

The assembly elections to 70 seats in Delhi will be held on February 5, and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

"It is up to the people of Delhi who they choose. I am sure they will be focused on the task of defeating the BJP, which has left no stone unturned to destroy the rights of people there in the past five years," she said. -- PTI
