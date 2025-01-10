RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Kejriwal announces new poll promise, financial aid for...

January 10, 2025  13:17
image
Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal in a poll promise on Friday said the RWAs will be provided financial assistance to hire private security guards after his party returns to power in Delhi.
   
Making the announcement in a press conference, Kejriwal said the guidelines for the amount for the financial assistance and number of guards to be hired will be laid down later.
 
Slamming the BJP on the occasion, he charged that the party did not care for the wellbeing of the residents of Delhi because of which they were not in power for 27 years.
 
He asserted that the AAP cared for the people of Delhi and that's why they announced financial assistance for the Resident Welfare Associations to help people ensure better security in their neighbourhood by hiring private security guards.
 
The elections for the 70-member Delhi assembly are scheduled on February 5. Results will be announced after the counting of votes on February 8. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC halts actions on Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid well
LIVE! SC halts actions on Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid well

Ashwin: 'Hindi Is Not National Language
Ashwin: 'Hindi Is Not National Language

'It's an official language.'

Must Read! How Manipur Can Find Peace
Must Read! How Manipur Can Find Peace

'My one recommendation would be to first quell the violence and then encourage dialogue and build the trust among the different communities.''This is not easy but necessary, for violence cannot be the way forward.'

Class 12 student detained over bomb threats to schools
Class 12 student detained over bomb threats to schools

Around 10 educational institutes received bomb threats on Thursday, the latest in a series of such incidents in the city.

Pritish Nandy: What An Editor!
Pritish Nandy: What An Editor!

Hugely creative with a very evolved aesthetic sense, he made the Illustrated Weekly of India every young reporter's dream.Payal Singh Mohanka remembers Pritish Nandy who passed into the ages on January 8, 2025.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances