Indian-origin MP announces bid for Canada PM

January 10, 2025  09:22
image
Canada's Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya has announced that he will run for the Liberal leadership with a campaign promising to make the country "a sovereign republic", increasing the retirement age, introducing a citizenship-based tax system and recognising the state of Palestine.
   
The Ottawa MP, who was born in Karnataka, made the announcement on X Thursday morning.
 
In a statement, Arya said he wants to make "Canada a sovereign republic", which would require replacing the monarchy as the head of state.
 
"It's time for Canada to take full control of its destiny," he wrote in a statement. 
 
Arya said he also wants to "a lead a small, more efficient government with a cabinet selected on merit and not on (diversity, equity and inclusion) quotas," the CBC reported.  
 
His multi-page announcement includes a list of policy proposals, including increasing the retirement age by two years in 2040, introducing a citizenship-based tax system and recognising Palestine as a state.
 
"I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations," Arya, who was first elected in 2015 in the suburban riding of Nepean, said.
 
"We are facing significant structural problems that haven't been seen for generations and solving them will require tough choices," he wrote. 
 
"I have always worked hard for what is best for Canadians, and for the sake of our children and grandchildren, we must make bold decisions that are absolutely necessary," he added. 
 
Arya said many Canadians, especially younger generations, face affordability issues and the working middle class is struggling. 
 
"Canada deserves leadership that isn't afraid to make the big decisions. Decisions that rebuild our economy, restore hope, create equal opportunities for all Canadians, and secure prosperity for our children and grandchildren," he said. -- PTI
