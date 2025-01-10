RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'I'm also a human not god': Modi makes podcast debut

January 10, 2025  12:12
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recorded his first podcast which is likely to be released on Friday.
 
 In the trailer released by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, who hosts the podcast, Modi recalls that in a speech as Gujarat chief minister, he said that mistakes happen and he too can make some. 
 
"I am also a human not god," the prime minister said in the trailer. 
 
The prime minister also advocates for good people to enter politics, stressing that they should come with a mission, not ambition.
 
Sharing the trailer on X, Modi said, "I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you!" -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'I'm also a human not god': Modi makes podcast debut
LIVE! 'I'm also a human not god': Modi makes podcast debut

Class 12 student detained over bomb threats to schools
Class 12 student detained over bomb threats to schools

Around 10 educational institutes received bomb threats on Thursday, the latest in a series of such incidents in the city.

Must Read! How Manipur Can Find Peace
Must Read! How Manipur Can Find Peace

'My one recommendation would be to first quell the violence and then encourage dialogue and build the trust among the different communities.''This is not easy but necessary, for violence cannot be the way forward.'

L&T Boss Faces Deepika's Fury Over 90 Hr Work Week!
L&T Boss Faces Deepika's Fury Over 90 Hr Work Week!

A video post on Reddit, which has since gone viral, shows the L&T chief saying, 'I regret that I am not able to make you work on Sundays, to be honest. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy because I work on Sundays...

Pritish Nandy: What An Editor!
Pritish Nandy: What An Editor!

Hugely creative with a very evolved aesthetic sense, he made the Illustrated Weekly of India every young reporter's dream.Payal Singh Mohanka remembers Pritish Nandy who passed into the ages on January 8, 2025.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances