Full meal at Rs 9: UP CM launches 'Maa Ki Rasoi' ahead of Maha Kumbh

January 10, 2025  15:40
Ahead of the beginning of the Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated 'Maa Ki Rasoi,' a community kitchen initiative, offering a full meal for just Rs 9.

The community kitchen is operated by the Nandi Sewa Sansthan at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital and for people from the economically weaker section, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

On his second day in Prayagraj, Adityanath visited the hospital, where he inaugurated 'Maa Ki Rasoi' and reviewed the arrangements made and personally served food to the attendees, it said.

"The Nandi Sewa Sansthan has launched this initiative to support economically weaker sections of society. Under this program, people can enjoy a full meal for just Rs 9. The meal includes dal, four rotis, vegetables, rice, salad, and a dessert," the government said.

After the inauguration, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta guided the CM to the kitchen, where meals are prepared. There, the CM was briefed about the quality of the food, hygiene standards and other arrangements.

According to the Nandi Sewa Sansthan, 'Maa Ki Rasoi' will prove useful for those who come to SRN Hospital for the treatment of their loved ones and are worried about food.

Maa Ki Rasoi, a fully AC, hygienic and modern restaurant, has been prepared by Nandi Seva Sansthan in an area of about 2000 square feet in the SRN campus. About 150 people will be able to sit together and eat at a time, it added. -- PTI 
