Deepika slams L&T head's 'work on Sundays' remark

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman S N Subrahmanyan sparked an online outrage with his comments advocating a 90-hour work week and suggesting that employees should even give up Sundays.





Now, actor Deepika Padukone, who is also a big mental health advocate, has weighed in on the debate.





Posting a Instagram story, Deepika wrote, "Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements. #MentalHealthMatters."





In a purported video address to employees, Subrahmanyan urged them to spend less time at home and more in the office.





"How long can you stare at your wife," he is heard saying





"I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays," Subrahmanyan is heard saying in an undated video circulating on social media.

"What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Come on, get to the office and start working," he further said.





His remarks reignited the work-life balance debate, first triggered by Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy's suggestion of a 70-hour work week.

His comments drew criticism on social media with some asking how long could "employees stare at screens and fat*** managers?"





Soon after, L&T issued a clarification saying the chairman's remarks were in the context of extraordinary efforts required for achieving extraordinary outcomes for the nation.

"We believe this is India's decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realise our shared vision of becoming a developed nation.



