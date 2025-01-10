RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Dead man booked for cheating investors of Rs 82.5 lakh in Thane

January 10, 2025  14:08
Representative image
Representative image
A case has been registered against a deceased person for allegedly cheating investors of Rs 82.5 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

Investors lodged a complaint with the city police's economic offences wing (EOW), and the accused died on December 4, 2024, while the investigation was on, an official said.

He said the Naupada police on Wednesday registered a case against the accused for the fraud that took place between August 2019 and December 2024.

The accused allegedly duped nine investors of Rs 82.5 lakh during this period, the official said.

The first information report (FIR) stated that the alleged accused lured the victims to invest in various schemes by promising them lucrative returns.

He collected money from them and never returned the sum or paid any return on the investments, it stated. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC halts actions on Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid well
LIVE! SC halts actions on Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid well

New day, new poll promise for Delhiites from Kejriwal
New day, new poll promise for Delhiites from Kejriwal

He asserted that the AAP cared for the people of Delhi and that's why they announced financial assistance for the Resident Welfare Associations to help people ensure better security in their neighbourhood by hiring private security guards.

Mistakes happen, I'm also a human: Modi in 1st podcast
Mistakes happen, I'm also a human: Modi in 1st podcast

The prime minister also advocates for good people to enter politics, stressing that they should come with a mission, not ambition.

Ashwin: 'Hindi Is Not National Language
Ashwin: 'Hindi Is Not National Language

'It's an official language.'

Pritish Nandy: What An Editor!
Pritish Nandy: What An Editor!

Hugely creative with a very evolved aesthetic sense, he made the Illustrated Weekly of India every young reporter's dream.Payal Singh Mohanka remembers Pritish Nandy who passed into the ages on January 8, 2025.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances