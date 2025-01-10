RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Damage control after proclaiming himself non-biological: Cong on Modi

January 10, 2025  22:50
image
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a podcast that he is human and not god and can commit mistakes, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Friday took a swipe at him saying he is doing damage control now after he proclaimed himself as 'non-biological'.

Modi in his first podcast hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, said it has been his life's mantra that he may make mistakes but he will not do anything wrong out of bad intentions. 

'This from a man who proclaimed his non-biological status just eight months back. This is clearly damage control,' Ramesh said in a post on X.

In the interaction, Modi said, "When I became (Gujarat) chief minister I said I will not spare any effort to work hard. I will not do anything for myself. And, thirdly, I am human and I can make mistakes. But I will not do anything wrong out of bad intentions. I have made it a mantra of my life. Mistakes are inevitable. I must have made mistakes. I am a human too, not a god."  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Trump sentenced in hush money case, but avoids jail
Trump sentenced in hush money case, but avoids jail

President-elect Donald Trump won't be facing any jail time or penalties in the hush money case, as he was sentenced to an 'unconditional discharge' by Judge Juan Merchan on Friday, CNN reported.

LIVE! Don't name Mysuru road after me if...: Siddaramaiah
LIVE! Don't name Mysuru road after me if...: Siddaramaiah

2002 was the biggest test of my life, but...: Modi
2002 was the biggest test of my life, but...: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cited a number of incidents including the Godhra train fire and terror attacks in Gujarat to describe how he tries to detach himself from his emotions to overcome anxiety.

DIG's tips for schoolgirls on bearing bright babies
DIG's tips for schoolgirls on bearing bright babies

A video showing a woman Deputy Inspector General of Police in Madhya Pradesh offering advice to teenage school students on dos and don'ts for bearing 'ojaswi' (bright) babies, including 'not to conceive on full-moon night', has gone viral.

MP: Woman's body found in fridge months after murder
MP: Woman's body found in fridge months after murder

The decomposed body of a woman was found inside a refrigerator in a house in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas city on Friday, following which a former tenant was taken into custody for questioning, police officials said.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances