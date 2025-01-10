RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Class 12 student detained for bomb threats to Delhi schools

January 10, 2025  10:25
Days after a string of bomb hoaxes triggered panic at many of schools in Delhi, the police has detained a Class 12 student 

The Delhi police has detained a Class 12 student for sending bomb threat mails to multiple city schools.

According to media reports,  the minor did not want to appear for exam at school and devised a plan to set the stage for bomb threats, which he assumed would disrupt the exams and get those cancelled.

The boy sent bomb threat emails at least six times, each time marking different schools except his own. To avoid suspicion, he always tagged multiple schools on the mail, said officials, adding that he once sent a mail to 23 schools.
