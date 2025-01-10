RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Chirag slams Kejriwal over 'fake voters from UP, Bihar' remark

January 10, 2025  15:58
Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday criticised former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his remark "fake voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar" and wondered whether the Aam Aadmi Party wanted a "dual citizenship" system in the national capital.

Speaking to reporters, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president asserted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance would win the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, claiming that the people were frustrated with AAP's repeated complaints about lack of cooperation from the Centre.

"In the last 10 years, the AAP government has failed to deliver on its tall promises of transforming Delhi's roads and water supply. All the ruling party has done is complain about non-cooperation from the Lieutenant Governor (LG), who takes orders from the Centre," Paswan said.

He added, "So, people have now made up their minds to have a government in Delhi that enjoys the goodwill of the LG and the Centre. I am confident that on February 8, when the votes are counted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prediction of a double-engine government will come true with the BJP-led NDA's victory."

Responding to Kejriwal's allegation that "fake voters from UP and Bihar" were being brought to Delhi to boost BJP's prospects, Paswan remarked, "This smacks of frustration on the part of the ex-CM, who hopes to win the votes of migrants despite insulting them. Migrants from UP and Bihar have played a key role in making Delhi what it is today."

"I just had a meeting with Bihar's new Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.
Among the things we discussed was the role played by migrants of UP and Bihar in making Delhi what it is. Does Kejriwal want a dual citizenship in the city? He has started sounding like Uddhav Thackeray whose party used to speak the same language in Mumbai", the Union minister said.

Kejriwal on Thursday accused BJP of manipulating the electoral rolls by registering "fake" voters from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in his constituency in New Delhi ahead of assembly polls. -- PTI
