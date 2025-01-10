RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Chhota Rajan taken to AIIMS for nose surgery

January 10, 2025  15:32
Underworld don Chhota Rajan was taken to AIIMS here for a medical surgery, prison officials said on Friday.

Sharing details, the officials said that he was taken to AIIMS on Thursday for a minor nose operation.

The surgery was advised by the doctors and he is likely to be brought back to Tihar Jail after his operation, said a senior prison officer.

He will be kept in prison hospital under doctors' observation.

Security has been tightened in and around the hospital as a precautionary measure. 
