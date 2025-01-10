RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Boy stripped by mob in Indore

January 10, 2025  00:09
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday asked police to take strict action in a case in which a minor boy was stripped by a mob that barged into his house in Indore.

The police have registered an FIR and nine accused have been identified on the basis of CCTV footage and investigation, Yadav said in a statement.

"Six accused have been arrested. They have all been charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," the CM said. 

The incident took place on January 4 when a mob of at least 25 persons barged into his house, vandalised it and assaulted his kin, a police official said.

They stripped the boy, he added.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, the official said, adding the incident was the fallout of a dispute between two persons.   -- PTI
