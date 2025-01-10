RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

AMU receives bomb threat mail, security arrangements intensified

January 10, 2025  15:32
image
Aligarh Muslim University received a threat email "to blow up the campus", following which the security arrangements have been intensified, police said on Friday.
   
Superintendent of Police (City) Mrigank Shekhar Pathak said that checking at all sensitive areas in and around the campus has been ongoing since last evening all top varsity officials including the Vice Chancellor received the email. 
 
The authorities are "not taking any chances" on this threat, Pathak said.
 
The police and university authorities are maintaining a strict vigil in all crowded areas, including the Maulana Azad library, the officer said.
 
AMU spokesperson Asim Siddiqui told PTI that the email letter also mentions "ransom money".
 
"The university authorities reported this matter to the police, who have also activated the Cyber Crime Cell to trace the origins of the mail ID from which the threat was issued," he added.
 
The police have been pressed into service, among others, dog squads at key points inside the campus. Circle Officer (Civil Lines) Abhay Pandey said the police were trying to ascertain whether the threat was a hoax or aimed at disturbing the peace of the city.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 8-year-old infected with HMPV virus in Gujarat
LIVE! 8-year-old infected with HMPV virus in Gujarat

New day, new poll promise for Delhiites from Kejriwal
New day, new poll promise for Delhiites from Kejriwal

He asserted that the AAP cared for the people of Delhi and that's why they announced financial assistance for the Resident Welfare Associations to help people ensure better security in their neighbourhood by hiring private security guards.

Mistakes happen, I'm also a human: Modi in 1st podcast
Mistakes happen, I'm also a human: Modi in 1st podcast

The prime minister also advocates for good people to enter politics, stressing that they should come with a mission, not ambition.

Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya enters Canada PM race
Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya enters Canada PM race

Arya said he also wants to a lead a small, more efficient government with a cabinet selected on merit and not on (diversity, equity and inclusion) quotas, the CBC reported.

PHOTOS: Rahul Gandhi makes cold coffee at Keventers
PHOTOS: Rahul Gandhi makes cold coffee at Keventers

During the conversation with the owners, Gandhi delved into the fascinating journey of the iconic start-up that seamlessly blends legacy with modern ambition.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances