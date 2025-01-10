Amid sarpanch murder row, Dhananjay Munde meets sulking Bhujbal

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, who is under fire over the Beed sarpanch murder, on Friday met his party colleague, senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal in Mumbai.





In a post on X, Munde said Bhujbal held the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio -- which is now with Munde -- for several years, and he wanted to seek his blessings and guidance.





The Opposition has been demanding Munde's resignation after his close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in an extortion case linked to the last month's brutal murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district.





Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader of the Nationalist Congress Party led by deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has been sulking as he found no place in the new Bharatiya Janata Party-NCP-Shiv Sena government in the state following the November 20 assembly elections. -- PTI