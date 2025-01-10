RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

8-year-old infected with HMPV virus in Gujarat

January 10, 2025  15:04
Representative image
Representative image
An eight-year-old boy from Gujarat's Sabarkantha district has contracted human metapneumovirus infection, taking the number of HMPV cases in the state to three, an official said on Friday.

The boy, who belongs to a family of farm labourers from Prantij taluka, was found positive for HMPV in a test run by a private laboratory but health authorities had sent his blood samples to a government lab for confirmation, he said.

The child, who is currently admitted to a private hospital in Himmatnagar town, had been considered a suspected HMPV case until now.

"The government lab on Friday confirmed that the boy is infected with HMPV. He is currently under treatment and his condition is stable," said Sabarkantha District Collector Ratankanvar Gadhavicharan.

Doctors at the hospital told reporters that the boy was on a ventilator. 

Gujarat recorded its first case of HMPV on January 6, when a two-month-old boy from Rajasthan was found to be afflicted with the viral disease, which has symptoms like fever, nasal congestion, runny nose, and cough. He was discharged after being treated at a hospital. 

On Thursday, An 80-year-old man tested positive for the viral infection in Ahmedabad city. The patient, who has been suffering from asthma, is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

HMPV, discovered in 2001, belongs to the Paramyxoviridae family. It is closely related to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. It spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, as well as by touching contaminated surfaces or coming into direct contact with infected individuals. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 8-year-old infected with HMPV virus in Gujarat
LIVE! 8-year-old infected with HMPV virus in Gujarat

New day, new poll promise for Delhiites from Kejriwal
New day, new poll promise for Delhiites from Kejriwal

He asserted that the AAP cared for the people of Delhi and that's why they announced financial assistance for the Resident Welfare Associations to help people ensure better security in their neighbourhood by hiring private security guards.

Mistakes happen, I'm also a human: Modi in 1st podcast
Mistakes happen, I'm also a human: Modi in 1st podcast

The prime minister also advocates for good people to enter politics, stressing that they should come with a mission, not ambition.

Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya enters Canada PM race
Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya enters Canada PM race

Arya said he also wants to a lead a small, more efficient government with a cabinet selected on merit and not on (diversity, equity and inclusion) quotas, the CBC reported.

PHOTOS: Rahul Gandhi makes cold coffee at Keventers
PHOTOS: Rahul Gandhi makes cold coffee at Keventers

During the conversation with the owners, Gandhi delved into the fascinating journey of the iconic start-up that seamlessly blends legacy with modern ambition.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances