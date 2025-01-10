2 Day Nationwide Bank Strike On February 24-25

Harsh Kumar/Business Standard





The All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) on Thursday announced a two-day nationwide strike, tentatively scheduled for February 24 and 25, in response to pressing concerns affecting its members and the broader banking industry.





The trade union represents the supervisory cadre of bank employees.





Key demands of the union include adequate recruitment across all banking cadres, the implementation of a five-day workweek in the banking sector, and the immediate withdrawal of recent directives from the Department of Financial Services on performance reviews and the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI).









AIBOC argues that these directives threaten job security, violate the 8th Joint Note, create divisions among employees, and undermine the autonomy of public sector banks.





Accordingly, it has been proposed to go for a two-day nationwide strike. If required, more stringent actions may follow, said Rupam Roy, general secretary, AIBOC.





Additionally, the AIBOC is demanding measures to ensure the safety of bank officers and staff against assaults and abuse by customers, the filling of vacant workmen/officer director positions in PSBs, and the resolution of pending issues with the Indian Banks' Association.





The union is also calling for an amendment to the Gratuity Act to raise the ceiling to Rs 25 lakh and provide tax exemptions, similar to the scheme for government employees.