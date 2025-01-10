RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

2 Day Nationwide Bank Strike On February 24-25

January 10, 2025  09:10
image
Harsh Kumar/Business Standard

The All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) on Thursday announced a two-day nationwide strike, tentatively scheduled for February 24 and 25, in response to pressing concerns affecting its members and the broader banking industry.

The trade union represents the supervisory cadre of bank employees.

Key demands of the union include adequate recruitment across all banking cadres, the implementation of a five-day workweek in the banking sector, and the immediate withdrawal of recent directives from the Department of Financial Services on performance reviews and the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI).


AIBOC argues that these directives threaten job security, violate the 8th Joint Note, create divisions among employees, and undermine the autonomy of public sector banks.

Accordingly, it has been proposed to go for a two-day nationwide strike. If required, more stringent actions may follow, said Rupam Roy, general secretary, AIBOC.

Additionally, the AIBOC is demanding measures to ensure the safety of bank officers and staff against assaults and abuse by customers, the filling of vacant workmen/officer director positions in PSBs, and the resolution of pending issues with the Indian Banks' Association.

The union is also calling for an amendment to the Gratuity Act to raise the ceiling to Rs 25 lakh and provide tax exemptions, similar to the scheme for government employees.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Thick fog engulfs Delhi, over 100 flights delayed
LIVE! Thick fog engulfs Delhi, over 100 flights delayed

After Murthy, L&T head suggests 90-hour work week
After Murthy, L&T head suggests 90-hour work week

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) chairman S N Subrahmanyan sparked an online outrage with his comments advocating a 90-hour work week and suggesting that employees should even give up Sundays.

UP: Family of 5 found dead, 3 bodies hidden in bed box
UP: Family of 5 found dead, 3 bodies hidden in bed box

'The manner in which the house was locked suggests that the individual involved in the crime may have been someone known to the family'

80-year-old man tests HMPV positive in Ahmedabad
80-year-old man tests HMPV positive in Ahmedabad

An 80-year-old man tested positive for human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat on Thursday, officials said.

Chahal Breaks Silence On Marriage Rumour
Chahal Breaks Silence On Marriage Rumour

'As a Son, a Brother and a Friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family.'

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances