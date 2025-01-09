RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Workers feared trapped as silo collapses at Chhattisgarh iron plant

January 09, 2025  18:38
Two labourers were injured and many others feared trapped after a silo at a smelting plant collapsed in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon at the plant located in the Saragaon area of the district, Mungeli Superintendent of Police Bhojram Patel said.

As per preliminary information, the silo -- an iron structure used to store bulk materials -- crashed, trapping under it some workers present at the site, he said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched, the official said.

So far, two injured workers have been rescued and shifted to a hospital in Bilaspur, he said.

Many more workers are reported to be trapped under the collapsed structure and efforts are being made to pull them out, the official added.  -- PTI
