Will fight polls from...: Kejriwal on BJP's claim

January 09, 2025  15:42
Quashing Bharatiya Janata Party leaders' claims that he would contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections from a second seat out of fear of losing from New Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he will contest the polls from one seat only.

Kejriwal also asserted that the assembly polls are not an INDA bloc affair as there is a direct contest between the AAP and the BJP in Delhi.

A three-time sitting MLA from New Delhi since 2013, Kejriwal this time is locked in an intense triangular contest against the sons of two former chief ministers of Delhi.

While the BJP has fielded former chief minister Sahib Singh Verma's son Parvesh Verma, Congress has given ticket to Sandeep Dikshit whose mother Sheila Dikshit was a three-term chief minister of Delhi.

"I am contesting one seat only," Kejriwal said at a press conference when asked about BJP's claims that he was going to fight from a second seat out of fear of losing from New Delhi.

The AAP leader's clarification came after BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya claimed in a post on X that fearing his imminent defeat from New Delhi, Kejriwal is making "baseless allegations" about voter list in his constituency and "talking" about contesting from two seats.

The AAP leaders have accused the BJP of filing applications in bulk from different constituencies, including New Delhi, for the deletion of thousands of AAP supporters' names from the electoral roll.

At the presser, Kejriwal said a meeting of AAP leaders with officials of the Election Commission is due Thursday evening, in which all the issues, including deletion of voters' names, will be discussed.

The AAP supremo also thanked INDIA bloc members, including the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena-UBT, for extending support to AAP for the assembly elections.

The Congress, which leads the anti-BJP INDIA bloc, is going solo in the Delhi polls and has so far announced names of 48 candidates. 

The 70-member Delhi assembly will go to polls on February 5. The results will be out on February 8. -- PTI 
